Woman dies at double funeral after pastor dooms cousin to hell for not being baptized

It was a bizarre end to an afternoon of grief that rapidly boiled up into anger in the cool climbs of Manchester on Sunday.

An elderly shopkeeper who had earlier heard pastors pronounce hell for her 79-year-old deceased relative but heaven for his 100-year-old mother collapsed and died as she was being taken from the Oaklawn Memorial Gardens where the mother and son had just been interred.

The shopkeeper, Jennifer Woodfine, 80, was declared dead on arrival at the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

Teary-eyed relatives stood listless as undertakers, under the supervision of the police, removed Woodfine’s body from the minivan in which she had been taken to hospital.

OFFENDED MOURNERS

That climactic drama capped a theatre of the absurd that unfolded earlier at a double funeral at the Deliverance Temple Apostolic Church in Knockpatrick, Manchester, where religious leaders miffed at opposition by offended mourners suspended tributes and scrapped the homily.

“I will not have it!” shouted overseer, Bishop Jabez Johnson, from the rostrum as the widow of returned resident Aubrey Tomlinson approached him, taking issue with an earlier comment by the moderating elder, Orlando Livingston.

Livingston had set tempers simmering when he said it was regrettable that churchgoers could not have “a celebration” because only Tomlinson’s centenarian mother, Martina Wellington, had been baptised.

“You have two examples in the family, which one will you take?” he asked. “Is it on my right, or on the left? Good God, what a placement!” Livingston exclaimed.

Tomlinson was Woodfine’s cousin.

Out of breath after his judgement, Livingston called on the Berry Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church to pay tribute in song. But before doing so, a member of the group would remind the congregation that even a thief on the cross during the crucifixion was able to ask for mercy, advising that it was dangerous to cast judgement on persons’ relationship with the Supreme Being.

That would agitate the moderator, who would return to the microphone declaring that people should not be fooled by some denominations and all who call themselves Christians.