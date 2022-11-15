Woman Dead, Spouse Arrested Following Dispute Over Party

A woman is now dead and her common-law husband arrested, following a domestic dispute over attending a party on Sunday night in Retreat, Westmoreland.
Dead is 35-year-old Venesha Hylton, a craft vendor of Sheffield Retreat district in the parish.
According to the Westmoreland police, at 2:25 a.m., the common-law husband reported to the Negril police station that he, his common-law wife, and her two children were at home when an argument developed about her attending a party.
The common-law husband stated that he used his fist to hit his partner in the face, causing her to fall to the ground, hit her head, and she became motionless.
According to the police report, when the officers arrived, the garage grille and back door were found open. Hylton’s lifeless body was discovered face down in a pool of blood on the bedroom floor, with signs of trauma on her back and head.
Hylton was transported to Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.