Woman Collapses at MoBay Airport, Dies

A woman died after collapsing in the immigration hall of the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay today.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deceased is a 62-year-old Jamaican woman, arrived on the Delta Airways flight from Atlanta, USA today.

A release from the Ministry said: “The Ministry of Health and Wellness personnel on-site made resuscitation efforts; however, the female was pronounced dead at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) at approximately, 2:36 pm.”

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton has expressed his most profound regret on the passing of the traveller and has shared his condolences.

