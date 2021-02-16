Woman Chopped to Death by Jealous Lover, in Clarendon

A 61-Year-old woman was reportedly chopped to death, and one of her arms severed, by her jealous lover, while at a grocery store in Crooked River, Clarendon, on Monday evening, February 15.

She has been identified as Sharon Cole, also of Crooked River, Clarendon.

Reports are that Cole had been locked in a bitter relationship with her estranged lover, since the past three months, and he has allegedly physically abused her on numerous occasions.

It is also reported that during the month of January, a report was made to the police after the accused reportedly abused the elderly woman, but he was only given a stern warning by the police, instead of being arrested and charged.

She was forced to move away from him, but his jealousy blossomed into a dreaded possessiveness, which ended on Monday afternoon, after he armed himself with a machete and followed her to a grocery shop in the community.

It is reported that the deranged man told Cole that if he could not get her, no other man will get her, before he started to chop her all over her body.

“Even when the woman drop a ground, the mad man still a chop har, an him nuh stop chop, till him chop off har hand,” one eyewitness told Mckoy’s News.

Cole died on the spot, but it has not yet been reported if the police have actually taken the accused lover into custody.