Woman Charged with Obtaining Credit by Fraud

One woman was arrested and charged by the Port Maria Police following an incident in Sandside, Port Maria, St. Mary on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Charged with Obtaining Credit by Fraud is 31-year-old Kezia Griffiths, otherwise called ‘Kizzy’, of Lessing Avenue, Kingston 20.

Reports are that Griffiths went to the complainant’s home and obtained over 350,000 JMD worth of liquor on consignment to host a party. The complainant later discovered that her actions were fraudulent. On Monday. January 04, Griffiths was pointed out to the Police and was arrested and later charged.

Her court date is being finalised.