Woman Charged with Obtaining Credit by Fraud

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

One woman was arrested and charged by the Port Maria Police following an incident in Sandside, Port Maria, St. Mary on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Charged with Obtaining Credit by Fraud is 31-year-old Kezia Griffiths, otherwise called ‘Kizzy’, of Lessing Avenue, Kingston 20.

Reports are that Griffiths went to the complainant’s home and obtained over 350,000 JMD worth of liquor on consignment to host a party. The complainant later discovered that her actions were fraudulent. On Monday. January 04, Griffiths was pointed out to the Police and was arrested and later charged.

Her court date is being finalised.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....