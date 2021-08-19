Woman Charged with Murder in Salt Spring, St. James

Thirty-year-old Sudeen Hylton of Beverly Hills, Hendon Norwood in St. James was charged with the murder of thirty-five-year-old Richard Baker otherwise called ‘Jimmy’, a labourer of Dallas, Glendevon, in the parish who was shot and killed on the Salt Spring Main road on Thursday, August 12.

Reports from the St. James Police are that about 6:00 p.m., Baker was driving his white Toyota Crown motorcar and stopped to make checks on his vehicle, when a white Toyota Axio drove up beside him and opened gunfire in his direction.

Baker, who was still able to operate his motorcar, drove in the direction of policemen who were in the vicinity; he was assisted to the service unit and was able to assist in the capturing of the culprit, who was still in the area. He was then taken to the hospital where he was treated and later succumbed to his injuries.

On Sunday August 15, Hylton was charged after an interview in the presence of her attorney.

Her court date is being finalised.