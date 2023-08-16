Woman Charged with Lottery Scamming at Sangster’s International Airport

A St Ann woman who was held at the Sangster’s International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, on Monday, August 14, with lottery scamming devices and materials, has been officially charged.
Facing charges of Possession of Identity Information, and Possession of Access Device is 24-year-old Selina Anderson, of a Camelot Village address in Discovery Bay, St Ann.
Reports are that on Monday morning, Anderson travelled from St Ann to the Customs Cargo Department at the Sangster’s International Airport, to pick up a package.
Custom officers became curious and carried out a search of the package, which resulted in the discovery of two American Bank Cards hidden in the shoes.
She was taken into custody, and transported back to her home in St Ann, where a search led to the discovery of several leads sheets with names, address, phone numbers , banking information and credit card information of persons living overseas.
She was subsequently charged on Tuesday.