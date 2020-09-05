Woman charged in mob attack on man

A woman who participated in a mob beating and stabbing of a man in Trelawny has been

charged after she turned herself in.

Charged with wounding with intent is 45-year-old Diahann Foster, otherwise called

‘Sunshine’, of Race Course in the parish.

Reports are that about 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, August 23, a man was attacked in Race Course,

Falmouth by a group of persons who used machetes and knives to inflict wounds to his head

and back.

On Sunday, August 30, Foster turned herself in to the Police and reportedly confessed to

participating in the commission of the crime. She was subsequently charged.

Her court date is to be finalised.