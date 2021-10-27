Woman Charged after Stabbing Other Female at Hospital

Detectives in Port Maria, St Mary, have arrested and charged a woman who reportedly stabbed another female, during a dispute between them on the compound of the Port Maria Hospital, last Thursday, October 21.

The accused woman has been identified as 28-year-old Debra Cole, of Bailey Vale, also in St Mary.

Reports by the police are that Cole went to visit a relative at the Port Maria hospital, when she got involved in an argument with the other female.

During the conflict, Cole reportedly used a knife to stab the female in her chest, and she was admitted to hospital in serious condition.

The police were informed of the stabbing, and Cole was arrested and charged with Wounding with intent.

She is to appear in the Port Maria Parish Court, Thursday, October 28.