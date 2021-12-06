Woman Charged after Fatal Stabbing in St Andrew

The Kingston Central Police have charged a woman with the murder of Kayon Boyd, 31, who died after being stabbed during an altercation on Princess Street in Kingston.

Charged is Tamara Lewis, 42, of Greenvale Road, Nine Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew.

According to the police, Lewis and Boyd had been involved in a number of conflicts about a shared partner.

According to authorities, about 1:00 p.m., on Friday, both women ran into each other along Princess Street and got into an altercation, during which Lewis stabbed Boyd in the chest with scissors.

Boyd was transported to hospital and where she was pronounced dead.