Woman Charged after Baby’s Body Found in River

A St Mary woman has been charged with concealment of birth after the body of a new-born baby was fished from a river in Belfield in the parish.

Charged is 27-year-old Reneisha Smith of Lewis Store, St Mary. She is to appear in court on Thursday, February 4.

Reports from the Highgate Police are that about 5:10 p.m., on Tuesday, January 26, the body of the new-born baby boy, believed to be that of Smith was found in a river in the area. The Police were summoned and the body fished from the water. It was taken to the morgue pending post mortem.

An investigation was launched and Smith’s home was visited on the same day but she had left the residence in Lewis Store. She was later arrested on Friday, January 29, and charged on Monday, February 1.