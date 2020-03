Jamaica News: A woman who is believed to be critical to bringing resolution to an ongoing criminal investigation is being sought by detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) of the police.

The force is making an appeal to members of the public for help to locate the woman.

The person of interest is 32-year-old Peta-Gay Hylton, whose last known address was St John’s Road in Spanish Town.

Hylton is being advised to report to C-TOC immediately, as the police said they have tried, without success, to make contact with her.

C-TOC is now asking persons who know her or know of her whereabouts, to contact them at 1-876-906-5848 or 1-876-754-3435.