Latest Jamaica News, Trelawny (McKoy’s News): A woman who occupied a residence was taken into custody for questioning in connection with the seizure of an AK-47 assault rifle, a number of assorted rounds of ammunition and lottery scamming paraphernalia that were found.

It is reported that an operation, members of a police/military team went to a house in Deeside, Trelawny, where they conducted a search.

The search yielded an AK-47 rifle with a magazine attached containing 15 rounds of ammunition; 33 7.62 rounds of ammunition; along with 133 lead sheets and 10 exercise books, both containing identity information of person living overseas.

Investigations continue.