Woman Arrested for Kidnapping of Baby Nyear Frank

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): The police have arrested a woman last week in relation to the kidnapping of a five-week-old baby, Nyyear Frank, on Rousseau Road in St Andrew on October 13, 2019.

She has been charged for child stealing following the ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (D.P.P.).

The accused is identified as 21-year-old Anniesha Ramsay of Olympic Gardens in St Andrew.

According to police reports about 5:00 p.m on Sunday, October 13, 2019, Nyyear’s mother was carrying him along Rousseau Road in St Andrew, when a motorcar drove up with three men aboard. One of the men exited the vehicle and forced the mother and child into the car. The men then took the child shoved the mother from the vehicle.

Following investigations, the child was discovered at a house in Hopewell district, St Andrew on January 22 and Ramsay was taken into custody.

A DNA test was taken, which confirmed that the child belonged to the registered parents.

Ramsay is booked to attend the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on February 5, 2020.

