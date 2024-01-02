A tragic shooting in Nevada has led to the arrest of a 36-year-old woman who is charged with murdering a local pastor following a disagreement. An unidentified woman also suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the altercation.
The incident, which unfolded in the Courts at Aliante community in North Las Vegas, has sent shockwaves through the neighborhood and beyond, KLAS reported Sunday, saying North Las Vegas police responded to reports of gunfire on Friday afternoon.
“There was a disagreement that had happened, and it turned into something major,” Jennifer Clark, who lives in the area, told KLAS.
The violence resulted in two people being injured, including Pastor Nick Davi, who succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Pastor Davi was a prominent figure in the community and had been an integral part of Grace Point Church.
The suspect, identified by local news station KLAS as Joe Junio, was arrested on multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder. Junio, who resided in the same condominium building as the Davi family, also faces two counts of child abuse and/or neglect and a charge of discharging a firearm where a person might be endangered.
Junio is being held at the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. She faces a series of serious charges that have shaken the community and raised questions about the safety and security in the area.
