Davi’s wife, Sarah, known for her involvement in local community activities, including attending homeowners association board meetings, is now facing the tragic loss of her husband. The couple were married in 2005 and have two children, Olivia and Christian.

The suspect, identified by local news station KLAS as Joe Junio, was arrested on multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder. Junio, who resided in the same condominium building as the Davi family, also faces two counts of child abuse and/or neglect and a charge of discharging a firearm where a person might be endangered.

Junio is being held at the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. She faces a series of serious charges that have shaken the community and raised questions about the safety and security in the area.