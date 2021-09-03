Woman Arrested Following Gun Seizure During Spot Check in St Catherine

On Thursday, September 2, police in St Catherine North arrested a woman in connection with the seizure of one.38 revolver and three 9mm cartridges, on Damhead main road in the parish.

According to the Spanish Town Police, about 4:30 p.m., law enforcement officers were conducting a vehicular spot check along the roadway when the driver of a Toyota Hiace bus was signaled to stop,and he complied.

The firearm was discovered in a rubbish bag belonging to the woman after the vehicle was searched.

She was arrested and is to be officially charged.

