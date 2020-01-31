Woman Arrested Following Ammo, Counterfeit Money Seizure

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): A woman was arrested by the police and charged with illegal possession of ammunition and counterfeit notes, in St Andrew on Thursday, January 30.

The accused is identified as 38-year-old Shauna Grant of Delacree Lane in the parish.

It is reported that at about 4:10 pm, officers carried out a raid on Delacree Lane and searched Grant’s home. During the search, they discovered the nineteen 9mm cartridges along with over $100,000 in counterfeit notes, which were seized.

She was immediately arrested and taken into custody.