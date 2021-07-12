Woman Arrested and Charged after Setting Man’s on Fire

The police in Hanover have arrested and charged a woman with arson, burglary, and theft, following an incident that occurred in her community on Monday, July 5.

Charged is 34-year-old Aneisha Bucknor, a domestic worker of Claremont in the parish.

According to reports, about 8 p.m., a man safely secured his door and left for work. Shortly after, he got a call informing him that his house was on fire.

The fire brigade was dispatched, and after extinguishing the flames and performing cooling down operations, the damage to the house was estimated to be worth $3 million.

According to investigators, the fire was caused by an arsonist.

Bucknor was apprehended on Thursday, July 8, after investigators gathered evidence that led to her arrest. Bucknor allegedly admitted to the offenses.

She was charged on Friday, July 9. Her court date is being finalized.