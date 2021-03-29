Woman and Baby Rescused from Burning Building in Flanker, St. James – Video

Amidst the Sunday all-island lockdown tragedy struck in Flanker, St. James after a hardware store caught on fire trapping a female and a baby. F

ootage of the incident has been making rounds on social media and in the video persons can be seen running frantically to and from the building that’s on fire with lots of people talking loud in the background, some females also can be heard crying.

According to the residents, police were on the scene however they did not help the effort to save the female and the baby. Watch what took place in the video below.

