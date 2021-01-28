Woman among 2 held for guns and ammo in St James

A woman and a man have been charged with gun crimes following separate incidents in St James.

The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Sutanya Earle of Norwood Gardens. Police found 30 rounds of ammunition and a gun at her house. The man is 33-year-old Lancelott Pessoa otherwise called ‘Shabba’ of Dam Road, John’s Hall both in St. James. He was held with a gun in a bag.

Both have been charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

Police said that in the first incident on Thursday, January 21, about 1:24 p.m. during an operation, Police carried out a search at Ms Earle’s home. During the search, two magazines containing a total of twenty-nine rounds of ammunition and a Glock pistol containing another round of ammunition were found.

Earle was taken into custody and later charged.

The second incident took place on Dam Road, John’s Hall in the parish. Reports are that about 5:10 p.m., a team of officers on patrol saw Pessoa walking along the main road with a black bag on his shoulder. Upon seeing the police, Pessoa began to act in a manner that aroused their suspicion. He was accosted and the bag searched. One 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing twelve rounds of ammunition was found. Pessoa was taken into custody and later charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.