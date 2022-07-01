Woman Accused of Using Fake Covid-19 Vaccination Card Gets New Trial Date

Julian Steele, 52, has been given a new trial date after being accused of presenting a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card to the Type 5 Clinic.

Steele was scheduled to stand trial in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, but the trial could not proceed because her attorney, Martyn Thomas, had not received disclosure and was thus unprepared.

As a consequence, Sasha Smith-Ashley, the presiding parish judge, set a new trial date for July 7 and extended Steele’s bail.

Steele visited the Montego Bay Type 5 Clinic on June 2 and presented a Covid-19 immunization card, which was later discovered to be a forged.

She asserted, nonetheless, that she received the card from the Type 5 Clinic.