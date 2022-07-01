Woman Accused of Using Fake Covid-19 Vaccination Card Gets New Trial Date

Julian Steele, 52, has been given a new trial date after being accused of presenting a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card to the Type 5 Clinic.

Steele was scheduled to stand trial in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, but the trial could not proceed because her attorney, Martyn Thomas, had not received disclosure and was thus unprepared.

As a consequence, Sasha Smith-Ashley, the presiding parish judge, set a new trial date for July 7 and extended Steele’s bail.

Steele visited the Montego Bay Type 5 Clinic on June 2 and presented a Covid-19 immunization card, which was later discovered to be a forged.

She asserted, nonetheless, that she received the card from the Type 5 Clinic.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com