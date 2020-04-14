Wolmer’s Upper Six student Died After Car Crash

The passing of Wolmer’s Boys’ School upper sixth form student, Hughdre McGhie, has left the school’s community shocked and in mourning after a tragic incident.

The police are reporting that McGhie was the driver of a motorcar that collided with another vehicle along the Salt Pond main road in St Catherine on Saturday afternoon.

He died on the spot after being trapped in the wreckage. His body was cut out of the wreckage by firefighters.

It was the second tragedy to strike the Wolmer’s community within days as it has been in mourning since the murder of Excelsior High School Vice Principal Colleen Walker, who was shot dead at her Queensbury home in St Andrew on Thursday afternoon.

Walker is a past student of Wolmer’s Girls’ School and has maintained close ties with the school community.