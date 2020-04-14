Wolmer’s Upper Six student Died After Car Crash

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The passing of Wolmer’s Boys’ School upper sixth form student, Hughdre McGhie, has left the school’s community shocked and in mourning after a tragic incident.

The police are reporting that McGhie was the driver of a motorcar that collided with another vehicle along the Salt Pond main road in St Catherine on Saturday afternoon.

He died on the spot after being trapped in the wreckage. His body was cut out of the wreckage by firefighters.

It was the second tragedy to strike the Wolmer’s community within days as it has been in mourning since the murder of Excelsior High School Vice Principal Colleen Walker, who was shot dead at her Queensbury home in St Andrew on Thursday afternoon.

Walker is a past student of Wolmer’s Girls’ School and has maintained close ties with the school community.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....