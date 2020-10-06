Wolmer’s Boys’ School’s Manning Cup footballers excel in CSEC examinations

Jamaica News: Wolmer’s Boys’ School’s Manning Cup football players have matched outstanding performances on the field with solid academic achievements in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, with 11 members of the team getting six subjects or more, and one player five, in the 2020 sitting.

In recognition of their success, the student-athletes, and team officials celebrated in a relaxed atmosphere, where they noted the importance of balancing the books with play highlighting the strong support received at the institution.

Trevin Nairne, the team’s manager and former Wolmer’s Boys’ Manning Cup player, who received a full scholarship to study in the United States expressed being proud.

Goalkeeper Denzil Smith, who secured seven of eight subjects said the management “played a great role”, also by facilitating extra classes for fifth formers and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) sessions for sixth formers.

The goalkeeper, who also got picked on Jamaica’s Under-15, then Under-17 teams, got a peek at professional football with trials in Spain.

Rivaldo Mitchell, the team’s captain, and Jamaica’s Under-17 vice-captain has “dreams to actually play in the English Premier League”, noting that he got his leadership acumen from father, Jermaine, “because growing up I’ve always seen him leading, I’ve never seen him following anybody before”.

He scored 14 goals in the Manning Cup and also plays for Portmore United Football Club in the local Premier League. In CSEC exams, Mitchell passed six subjects.

Sixteen-year-old Jhavier Lynch earned seven grade ones — in mathematics, English language, social studies, technical drawing, information technology, principles of accounts, principles of business, plus a grade three in physics.