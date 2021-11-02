Witness says Kartel Ordered Hit on Another Artiste’s life-Klansman Trial

The Klansman trial continues to unravel in the Home Circuit Court, as it is being reported that an ex-member of the criminal organisation turned informant alleged that incarcerated dancehall entertainer, Vybz Kartel, had prompted the Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan-led faction of the Klansman gang to carry out three hits, including on a fellow entertainer.

Nationwide news states that the witness says Kartel’s order resulted in two people being murdered in Waterford, Portmore, St. Catherine.

According to the witness an attempt was made on the life of the entertainer but failed. The name of the entertainer was not revealed.

The Informant made the revelation while giving evidence about accused gangster, Jahzeal Blake otherwise known as ‘Squeeze Eye’.

Blake was the driver when the double murder took place and the attempt on the life of the artiste.

Kartel is currently serving a life sentence in prison following the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams. Back in June 2020, popular Youtube Vlogger, Politricks Watch shared detailed information that a hit was put on Dancehall Artiste Popcaan’s life by Kartel, which failed.