Witness for Court Saneeta Grant

Detectives from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are asking Saneeta Grant, who resides in Westmoreland, to make contact with them immediately.

Grant is a witness in a case that is to be called up in the Home Circuit Court on Monday, June 1. She is being asked to make contact with the CISOCA at 876-926-4079, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station immediately.

In addition, anyone who may be able to assist the Police to locate Grant is also being urged to make contact with detectives.