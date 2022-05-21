Witness For Court

May 20, 2022- Detectives from the Centre of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are

seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witnesses who is vital to a case currently before the

court.

They are Alexa Wray Smith and Akycia McKay both of McKinnley Drive, Bay Farm, Kingston

10.

They are scheduled to appear before the Home Circuit Court on Friday, June 03.

Smith and McKay or anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact the CISOCA at (876)

926-407, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

