Witness For Court
May 20, 2022- Detectives from the Central Village Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are
seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the
court.
He is 37-year-old Noel Patterson whose last known address is Sunset Drive, Windsor Heights,
Central Village, St. Catherine
Pattersonis scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court, on Wednesday, July 20.
Noel Patterson or anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Central Village CIB at
(876)984-2644, police 119emergency number or the nearest police station.