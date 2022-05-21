Witness For Court

May 20, 2022- Detectives from the Central Village Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are

seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the

court.

He is 37-year-old Noel Patterson whose last known address is Sunset Drive, Windsor Heights,

Central Village, St. Catherine

Pattersonis scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court, on Wednesday, July 20.

Noel Patterson or anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Central Village CIB at

(876)984-2644, police 119emergency number or the nearest police station.

Concrete Stain – Affi Mek It Out (Audio Visual)