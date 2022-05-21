Witness For Court
May 20, 2022- Detectives from the Morant Bay Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are seeking
the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the court.
He is Roger Williams whose last known address is Morant District, St. Thomas.
Williams is scheduled to appear before the St. Thomas Circuit Court, on Thursday, May 26
Roger Williams or anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mornat Bay CIB at
(876) 982-1027, police 119emergency number or the nearest police station.