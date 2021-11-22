Witness For Court

November 22, 2021- The Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two witnesses who are vital to a case that is currently before the court.

They are Sonya McDonald, whose last known address is Frazers Content and Shanique Wellington, whose last known address is Monk Street both in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

McDonald and Wellington are scheduled to appear before the Home Circuit Court on Tuesday, February 01.

McDonald, Wellington or anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact CISOCA at 876-926-4079, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.