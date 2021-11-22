Witness For Court

November 22, 2021- The St. Catherine North Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case that is currently before the court.

She is Tomoya Wellington, whose last known address is Hill Run District, Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Wellington is scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Circuit Court on Friday, November 26.

Wellington or anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to contact Spanish Town CISOCA at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

