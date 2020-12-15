Wisynco announces Premier League sponsorship

The Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) has announced Wisynco Group as a club sponsor of the National Premier League on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Wisynco’s headquarters in Lakes Pen, St Catherine.

Wisynco through it’s Wata Brand joins both Yummy and Jamaica Producers, who were signed on Thursday, December 10, 2020, as the new football body seeks to secure the club sponsorships at a total targeted value of $100 million.

Head of Sales at Wisynco Halcott Holness says it was an easy decision for the company to join because they have always been a supporter of football across Jamaica, as it has done at the rural schoolboy football level, and with the national team.

The new entity which is Chaired by Businessman Chris Williams has also moved away from having a title sponsor though there they still want sponsors for the league.

Each club sponsor will be assigned to their respective clubs via a random draw to be conducted next month.