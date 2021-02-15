Windies Sweep Bangladesh Test Series 2-0

Rahkeem Cornwall took centre stage as spinners picked up all 10-wickets in the West Indies 17-run win over Bangladesh in the second and the final test to complete a series whitewash.

Cornwall took 4-second innings wickets for a 9-wicket match haul, while Kraigg Brathwaite picked up 3-wickets and Jomel Warrican 3, as the Tigers were bowled out for 213 on day four.

Mehidy Hansan hot two sixes and three fours late in the day to add drama after the hosts lost their ninth wicket but the Caribbean men kept their cool to deny the host a come-from-behind win.

The tourists, missing most of their top stars who feared travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic, jumped with joy after Cornwall took a catch at slip off Warrican to dismiss Mehidy for 31 and end the innings.

Final scores, West Indies 409 and 117, Bangladesh 296 and 213.

Cornwall won the man of the match award for his nine wickets while Nkrumah Bonner was named player of the series.

The West Indies won the first test by three wickets.