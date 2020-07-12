Wimbledon Championships 2020 Pledges over £10 million of prize money to Players

Wimbledon Championships 2020 Pledges over £10 million of prize money to Players
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Amid the tour’s suspension, lowered-ranked tennis players are facing a tough time in supporting their livelihood as they are unable to earn their weekly prize money. However, the most prestigious Slam on the tennis tour Wimbledon Championships have come out in support of the tennis professionals after the tournament was called off in 2020.

The tournament made a magnanimous announcement on Friday, July 10, 202 as they have decided to distribute a total payout of more than £10 million of prize money amongst the professionals who would have been in the 2020 edition.

Wimbledon will be awarding £12,500 to those players who would have been in qualifying rounds, £25,000 to the main draw players. The wheelchair contestants will also receive £5,000 each.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....