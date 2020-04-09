Wimbledon 2020 cancelled

The Wimbledon championships were cancelled for the first time since World War Two on Wednesday, March 31, 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic struck another blue-ribbon sports event off the calendar and wiped out the entire tennis grass-court season.

There will be no play at Wimbledon this year following the All England Lawn Tennis Club, one of the centerpieces of the British summer sporting calendar has been canceled, the All England Club confirmed.

The Championships were scheduled to run from June 29 until July 12, 2020, but as tennis officials prepared for emergency talks this week cancellation swiftly became unavoidable. Unlike one-day sporting events, Wimbledon functions more like a festival, held over two weeks in a vast complex with some 40 tournament and practice courts occupied by competitors and staff throughout the tournament.

Wimbledon requires at least two months of pre-event preparation, which would be incompatible with the government-mandated lockdown and guidance on social distancing.

Attention focused on the two most successful players at Wimbledon, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, both finalists in 2019. Both 38 years old, they will not have many more opportunities to win another Wimbledon.

