Williams to be enshrined in NCAA DII Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame

Jamaica News: Jamaican 2015 World Championships sprint hurdles champion Danielle Williams, will be enshrined into the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020, announced on Thursday, April 15, 2020.

Williams attended Johnson C Smith University, probably would have been welcomed immediately after she stepped off the track for the last time as a collegian at the 2014 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Simply put: the Jamaican transcended the NCAA Division II level.

The 27-year-old Williams, a nine-time NCAA champion with eight individual and one relay title dominated the collegiate scene with 13 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) championships (11 individual, two relays), earned 13 All- America honours, and was named either USTFCCCA National Women’s Indoor Track or Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year three times.

Williams is the third athlete from Johnson C. Smith inducted into the USTFCCCA NCAA Division 2 Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame in the past four years, joining Leford Green (Class of 2017) and her sister Shermaine Williams (Class of 2018).