Williams survives Dutch qualifier reaches Western and Southern Open third round

Jamaica News: Serena Williams overcame a scare against Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus to reach the Western and Southern Open third round in New York on Monday, August 24, 2020, to move into the third round of the Western and Southern Open.

The 38-year-old American, stopped Rus serving out the match at 6-5 before winning 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 7-6 (7-0) in almost three hours.

Two-time champion Williams will play Greece’s 13th seed, Maria Sakkari in the third round.

Fourth seed Naomi Osaka of Japan beat Karolina Muchova 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-2.

Osaka will face 16th seed Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in round three.

Williams seeded third, is the highest-ranked player left in the draw after Czech top seed Karolina Pliskova and American Sofia Kenin lost their opening matches.