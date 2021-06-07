Williams knocked out in fourth round of French Open

Three-time French Open champion Serena Williams is out of the French Open after a shock 6-3 7-5 defeat by 21-year-old Elena Rybakina.

In an absorbing match, the 23-time Grand Slam winner was outmuscled by the Kazakh, who will now seek to take advantage of an open women’s draw.

The American tried to lift her level but instead became the latest top-10 seed to depart the women’s singles.

Her next chance to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles comes to Wimbledon from 28 June.

Questions about how long she can keep competing at Grand Slams are inevitable, but the 39-year-old is not giving much away.

Williams, 39, has not won a Grand Slam title since the Australian Open in 2017 and with seeds tumbling throughout this French Open, the draw seemed to be opening up for her.

Indeed, her victory over compatriot Danielle Collins on Friday was impressive and she seemed to be getting better as the tournament progressed.

However, on the day her contemporary Roger Federer pulled out of Roland Garros to take care of his body before Wimbledon, it felt like a changing of the guard on Court Philippe Chatrier.