The 23-grand slam champion Serena Williams is helping to donate 4.25 million face masks to schools in the United States as children prepare to head back to classrooms in the coming months.

Williams partnered with t-shirt company Bella+Canvas, the National School Board Association and Scholastic in order to provide the face coverings to schools in need.

The project will also seek to provide educational materials to 54 million children across 115,000 schools in the country.