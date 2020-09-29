Williams Digs Deep Stop Ahn At Roland Garros

A three-time champion at Roland Garros, Serena Williams began her quest for a 24th Grand Slam singles title with a hard-fought win over compatriot Kristie Ahn to begin her French Open campaign on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Sixth seed Williams, who turned 39 on Saturday, overcame a rusty start to beat her fellow American 7-6 (7-3) 6-0.

Playing an opponent, she beat in straight sets at the same stage at the U.S. Open less than a month ago, Williams found herself struggling to win points on Court Philippe-Chatrier where the roof was opened just before the match.

Once she came through a 74-minute opener, Williams began to play with more belief and clarity as she swept Ahn aside in a 27-minute second set.

Williams will play Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round in Paris.