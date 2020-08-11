William Knibbs – winner of JGA Emancipendence Golf Classic

William Knibbs put in a very good round on the final day of the two-day (Jamaica Golf Association) JGA Emancipandence Golf Classic at the Caymanas Golf Club in St. Catherine, to dethrone Sean Morris and win his second tournament since competition began after Covid19 began.

The recently crowned national amateur golf champion scored two over par 74 for a combined total of 151, this after scoring a double bogey on the final hole. He posted a triple bogey on the same hole on Saturday. His two-day score was seven over par.

He was pleased with the win, “I feel good about winning the tournament. A win is always a nice feeling. The conditions probably were not very much different yesterday compared to today, may have been slightly less windy but overall I managed the conditions better.”

He now looks forward to the next JGA event and especially the “Jamaican Open is in December from what I gather so that should be nice. It should be a strong field there.”

Knibbs commented on playing under Covid19 conditions, “its more precautionary measures with regards to touching the flagsticks and stuff like that, everyone is just being careful with regards to cross contaminating where possible.”

Second place Dr. Mark Newnham was three strokes behind on 154 over the two days after scoring 76 on the final day and 78 on Saturday.

Dethroned champion Sean Morris who went into the tournament with high expectations had it rough going on both days. He shot nine over par 81 for third on day one and scored 7 over par 79 on day two for a total score of 160 or 16 over par over the two days and 9 strokes behind tournament winner William Knibbs. His day two score card showed 10 bogeys and 3 birdies.

According to Morris “I came here to the golf course today about four or five shots back and decided I would look and see what was happening on the front nine for me. I just figured that I was not as sharp and as tournament ready as I would like to be. Played the first nine holes three over par and really struggled to get the ball close to the hole and it was like that for the rest of the day and figured that if you are a little off and your timing is a little off and your chipping is a little off and your putting is not as defined, you are gonna end up with shots a couple over. My worst score today should have been 75. I missed some small easy puts. I just felt like I was in a participation mode rather than a competitive mode so I just chalked it up to just enjoying the day and finishing the tournament. I was not tournament sharp this week. I haven’t playing a lot since the injured finger so I just gotta wait, my turn will come.”

Fourteen year old Aman Dhiman played with the big men from the blue tees for the first time and put in a good showing. He ended in joint 5th position with his father Vikram Dhiman after shooting 87 and 83 on Saturday and Sunday respectively for a total score of 170.

The Men Super Senior 0-12 handicap section went to former president Wayne Chai Chong. He shot 76 on Sunday for a two-day total of 149. He was followed by Robert Chin on 151 (77, 74) and Mike Bradford 160 (79, 81) to round out the top three.

The Men & Men Senior 7-12 handicap was topped by Shamar Wilson 167 (82, 85) while Richard White 176 (93, 83) and Barry Eligon 182 (93m 89) copped the second and third spots respectively.

The golfers in the Men & Men Senior 13 – 24 handicap were Aubyn Ferguson 194 (11, 83) and Delroy Anderson 209 (111, 97).

The three ladies who completed the classic were Jennifer Mendes 183 (93, 90), Alison Reid 195 (98, 87) and Diane Hudson 191 (99, 92).

The golf classic was contested under new rules that observed physical distancing among the players and as little as possible direct communication. The golfers did not use printed score cards to record or report their scores. They did so by way of an app that was been identified for that purpose.