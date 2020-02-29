William Knibbs Takes SMS Golf Classic

William Knibbs kept his nerves in the face of stiff competition from the fifteen-year-old Rocco Lopez to win the SMS (Scientific & Medical Supplies) Golf Classic, by one point on Sunday at Caymanas Golf Club after ending day one with a respectable three strokes lead. Knibbs was the only golfer to post am under par score after shooting three under par 69 on day one. Knibbs’ scorecard showed six birdies and three bogeys. The next best day one score was par 72 from Robert Chin.

Day two’s shotgun start saw Knibbs paired with Rocco Lopez – 74(2 over par and 5 strokes behind) and Sean Morris – 75, the defending champion. Knibbs scored 7 over par 79 including six bogeys, a triple bogey and just two birdies (1 on the front nine and 1 on the back nine) to end the tournament on 148. Lopez posted a solid three over par 75 to close the two days on 149 for second place while Morris score 80 to end on 155 and the third spot.

Knibbs dedicated the win to his close friend who died recently. “First and foremost I would like to dedicate this victory to my friend Luke Therrien, he passed away last month, very unfortunate.”

Regarding the tournament he had this to say “today was tough. Got off to a really good start and I was thinking smooth sailing ahead and I made an unfortunate triple on number six and then all of a sudden it became really tough. I had a bit of a cushion luckily and then Rocco start making a charge on the back nine so it’s just a big grind. I am just so happy that I was able to hold out for the victory.”

He said that the conditions “they were fine. It was actually a bit more cloudy today which was fantastic cause its super hot out there. It was not anything on the extreme side.”

He had high praises for Rocco Lopez, “Rocco is a very talented young player. He’s won his age group in the Caribbean Junior Championships. I was telling him earlier today that his game has improved significantly over the last couple of months and I expect to see this kind of performance later on in the year in the Hoerman Cup trials. I feel like he could be somebody that could make a big contribution to our team.”

Lopez reflected on the tournament “firstly I know William is very good and he practices hard so I just come out here and try to do my best. I shot two over so I was five back and came in today trying to give may all today. Condition were harder then yesterday and I almost had him but he took it on the last hole.”

Lopez said that playing with Knibbs “made me play better because I prefer to chase the lead than to defend the lead and it encourage me to play better. I just put a little bit of pressure on him but he still manage to get away with it. I was six over on the front (4 bogeys and a double bogey) so I told myself I had to turn it around, and I shot three under on the back (3 birdies) to get to plus three.”

Top three golfers in the various categories in the two-day competition were: Men 7-12 (Blue Tees) Thajae Richards 166, Milton Richards 168 and Philip Gooden 168; Men and Men Senior 13-18 – Gary Smith 180 and Stefel Lewin (US) 183; Men Super Senior 0-12 – Teddy Alexander 157 ahead of George Hugh 157 by way of play-off after both men ended on the same score and Bert Tomlinson 158, Men Super Senior 13-24 – Opeton Marshall 170, Gordon Ponsonby 176, Howard McKenzie 188; Ladies 13-24 – Diane Hudson 187.

A massive group of thirty-one junior golfers competed in the tournament and gave a good account of themselves. The top three boys in the various age groups were : Boys 16-17 Tristan Brown 159, Michael Lowe 163 and Radino Lobban 170; Boys 14-15 Matthew Grant 156, Trey Williams 162 and Aman Dhiman 165, Ryan Lue 175, Aaron Ghosh 180 and Jordyn-Rhys Davis 201. The top girls were: Girls 14-15 Winni Lau 168; Girls 11-13 – Mattea Issa 171, Samantha Azan 176 and Annoushka Khatri 207.