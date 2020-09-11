Will Smith finally buries hatchet with ‘First Aunt Viv’ Janet Hubert

Will Smith charmed us all as “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in the 1990s.

And the star handed out some much-needed good news on the 30th anniversary of the show Thursday night via Instagram.

The 51-year-old actor was reunited with his co-stars of the sitcom, as they gathered to celebrate the anniversary by filming a reunion special.

Smith posted a picture in the old Banks mansion alongside Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv No. 2) and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), as well as the recurring DJ Jazzy Jeff.

He captioned the image: “Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James. #FreshPrince30th.”

James Avery — aka Uncle Phil — died in 2013.

But what really got fans worked up Thursday night: A second picture revealed Will burying the hatchet with the original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert.

They are pictured seated together on camera for the first time in 27 years.

She played Aunt Viv in the first three seasons before leaving in 1993 amid a long-standing feud with Smith.

Their on-set issues caused her early exit from the show, and she documented her broken relationship with Smith in her 2009 book “Perfection Is Not a Sitcom Mom.”

She claimed that she was “demonized” following her departure, and in 2017, she criticized the cast after being snubbed from a previous reunion, according to Digital Spy.

This reunion will take a look back at the series, which starred Smith as a fictionalized version of himself moving from West Philadelphia to live with his wealthy uncle and aunt in Bel Air in the NBC series, which originally aired from 1990 to 1996.

The “Fresh Prince” reunion night of music, dancing and surprise guests is expected to air around Thanksgiving on HBO Max, but there’s no confirmed date yet.

A separate reboot called “Bel-Air” is also in the works for streaming service Peacock.

Source: Page Six