Wife of St James Pastor Charged with Raping 15-Year-Old Girl Being Sought by Police, Child’s Mother Arrested

Detectives assigned to the St James Centre for Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), have named Kimoy Rose, the wife of the St James pastor who was charged with raping a 15-year-old girl, on Wednesday, June 9, has been named as a person of Interest.

The police have also reported that the mother of the 15-year-old girl has been arrested, and charged with Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice.

Her arrest comes days after 39-year-old Jason Rose, a minister of religion and Processing Clerk, also of a St James address, was charged with raping the teenage girl.

Reports are that during the first week of March, Pastor Rose allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old girl while she was at church.

The girl reported the matter to a relative, who in turn made a report to the Freeport police and an investigation launched into the incident.

Rose turned himself over to the Freeport police on Monday, June 7, after being in hiding for over four weeks.

He was charged on Monday following an interview in the presence of his attorney, and is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court next Monday, June 14.

The child’s mother is reported to have revisited the (CISOCA) Branch on June 10, and told the police that the child wanted to give another statement, saying her initial accusation of rape was untrue.

The child was again interviewed by the police, where she explained that her mother, the accused pastor and the pastor’s wife were forcing her to change her statement, in order for the case to be dropped.

The 15-year-old was taken to the St James Family Court where she was turned over into the care of the State, followed by which her mother was arrested and charged, and the pastor’s wife listed as a person of interest.