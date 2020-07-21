Wife of Portland Businessman Found Dead

For the second time in 11-years, prominent businessman Everton “Beachy Stout” McDonald is mourning the loss of a wife.

The partially burnt body of his second wife, Tonia was found around 9 p.m. on Monday night in eastern Portland. The body, which also had a slash to the throat, was discovered several kilometers from Dolphin Bay where she lived.

According to information from the police, attention was raised to a burning vehicle that was spotted in Sherwood Forest. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the body was seen.

In 2009, Merlene Hope McDonald, who was affectionately known as Petal was gunned down in Portland.

It was reported that the woman left her business pace shortly after 10 p.m. in her Toyota Harrier SUV. Shortly after she pulled into her driveway and alighted from the vehicle to get her grandson, explosions were heard, and her wounded body later discovered. The grandson was unharmed.