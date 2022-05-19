WI chief selector says Pooran should play Test cricket

West Indies lead selector, Dr. Desmond Haynes has followed the call by many who believe West Indies One Day International(ODI) and T20 Captain, Nicholas Pooran should play Test cricket.

Haynes made the comment while speaking to journalists on a Zoom call recently.

Pooran is known for his ability in white-ball cricket, mostly the T20 format, as he has been involved in franchise cricket around the world including the popular Indian Premier League (IPL).

Haynes said, “I had a chat with Nicholas when I first got the job a couple months ago and he was talking about his involvement in playing cricket for Trinidad and Tobago (TT Red Force) and making sure he played the longer version and trying to see if he could get into the Test side.”

Haynes believes Pooran can play Test cricket, “I would love to see him playing Test cricket.”

In March, Pooran told Cricinfo that Test cricket is a possibility. Playing Test cricket is still on my plans, but as I said everything happens at the right time. “When it’s my time to play Test cricket I’m sure I will,” he said. Pooran has played five first-class matches, scoring 319 runs at an average of 31.90, which includes two half centuries. In 2020, West Indies fast bowling legend Michael Holding said Pooran should be on the regional Test team.

SOURCE: Caribbean life