WI chief selector says Pooran should play Test cricket

WI chief selector says Pooran should play Test cricket
WI chief selector says Pooran should play Test cricket
West Indies batting legend, Desmond Haynes.
West Indies batting legend, Desmond Haynes.

 

West Indies lead selector, Dr. Desmond Haynes has followed the call by many who believe West Indies One Day International(ODI) and T20 Captain, Nicholas Pooran should play Test cricket.
Haynes made the comment while speaking to journalists on a Zoom call recently.
Pooran is known for his ability in white-ball cricket, mostly the T20 format, as he has been involved in franchise cricket around the world including the popular Indian Premier League (IPL).
Haynes said,  “I had a chat with Nicholas when I first got the job a couple months ago and he was talking about his  involvement in playing cricket for Trinidad and Tobago (TT Red Force) and making sure he played the longer version and trying to see if he could get into the Test side.”
Haynes believes Pooran can play Test cricket, “I would love to see him playing Test cricket.”
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

In March, Pooran told Cricinfo that Test cricket is a possibility.

Playing Test cricket is still on my plans, but as I said everything happens at the right time.
“When it’s my time to play Test cricket I’m sure I will,” he said.
Pooran has played five first-class matches, scoring 319 runs at an average of 31.90, which includes two half centuries.
In 2020, West Indies fast bowling legend Michael Holding said Pooran should be on the regional Test team.
SOURCE: Caribbean life

Concrete Stain – Affi Mek It Out (Audio Visual)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com