Why Was Dog Paw a Wanted Man?

Read our Introduction to Dog Paw before reading this story.

One reason for Dog Paw being solicited is the killing of three family members in Bedward Gardens, St. Andrew. According to the police, Linton led a group of approximately 50 men to a house, which was then laced with an endless number of bullets before setting it on fire.

Claims from a man said to have been a victim of the violation but escaped, described cowering under a bed with his family while the sound of gunshots grew louder and louder, til they entered the house. Even after the gunshots entered the house from the 50-men gang, more shots still fired as if they were never going to stop.

The man then darted through the back door before victims 31-year-old Diana Forbes, her 6-year-old son Jahame McKay, and his stepfather, Maris Hilton were brutally murdered. Another family member was also wounded and hospitalized during the attack, but survived.

Though police officials gave no detail about Linton’s 2010 capture, sources say he was caught in a house in Kingston near the end of a search operation. Sources say he was with two female students from a well-known Jamaican university at the time of his capture, and a 9mm pistol was also found.

Shortly after his arrest, the police captured one of his top lieutenants, Nicholas Nesbeth, also known as Fire Key, during a military operation in Red Hills, St. Andrew.

Two men who were also being prosecuted for the triple murder case were freed, causing the case to collapse. Prosecutors told a judge in the home circuit court that the trial will be discontinued following the case’s main witness against the men vulgarly admitting to police that he wants to take no part in the court proceedings, and that he will be going into hiding.

Justice Courtney Daye rejected the prosecution’s case against Linton for illegal possession of firearm and shooting with intent. Nonetheless, Linton was sentenced to 15 years. The men were convicted of shooting after 2 police officers. This sentencing came a day after reports surfaced that Linton was beaten by security personnel at the Horizon Remand Centre.