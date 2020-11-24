Why Kourtney Kardashian Is Supportive of Scott Disick’s Relationship With Amelia Hamlin

Kourtney Kardashian just wants to keep the peace.

While Scott Disick‘s past relationships may have ruffled Kourt’s feathers, his budding romance with 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin has the Poosh founder adopting a keep calm and carry on mentality.

An insider tells E! News exclusively, “Kourtney doesn’t care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy.”

Scott is “at his best,” the source adds, when he’s “able to find a balance between dating and family time.”

And at least thus far, it appears 37-year-old Scott has been able to do exactly that. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and teenage daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin were first romantically linked in early November. Scott and Amelia seem practically inseparable these days, taking weekend trips to Santa Barbara and enjoying alone time on the beaches of Malibu.

According to our source, Kourtney is unbothered by the duo’s recent rendezvous simply because she and Scott have reached a healthy point in their co-parenting relationship.

“He’s in a good place with Kourtney and has been a great dad to the kids,” the insider explains. “That’s when Kourtney is happiest.”

Back in October, a source said the former couple has “come a long way” since their romantic partnership crumbled years ago.

“They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever,” the source remarked. “They call each other ‘best friends.’ They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going.”

Looking toward the future, it’s too soon to tell if Amelia will be welcomed into the Kar-Jenner fold, much like Sofia Richie was throughout her three-year relationship with Scott.

Instead, sources have insisted Scott is taking things slow with the model—much to the relief of her famous parents. Lisa and Harry “believe this is just a phase” for Amelia, an insider previously told E! News.