Who Stab Kevin Smith?

The Spanish Town police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of 43-year-old Kevin Smith, a vendor of St John’s Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine, along Hagley Park Road on Friday, March 24.
Reports by the Halfway Tree police are that about 5:20am, Smith was seated at his stall when he was attacked and stabbed multiple times by a man, who fled the scene.
The police were summoned and upon arrival Smith was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.