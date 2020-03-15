Who Said Babies Cannot Contract COVID-19?

Amidst rumors that babies/infants cannot contract the COVID-19, the first new born baby case was confirmed in the United Kingdom.

The baby’s mother who was admitted at North Middlesex Hospital prior to the birth with a possible case of pneumonia tested positive for the virus. The baby was tested approximately 19 minutes after birth.

Doctors are now looking at if the baby contracted the virus from inside the mother’s womb or during the birth process. Sources from The Sun reported that the baby is being treated at the hospital while the mother was transferred to a Specialist Infection Hospital. The staff who were in contact with these patients have been isolated.