Who Killed Glenval Myrie?

The police in Hanover are asking members of the public for information that can lead to the arrest of person, or persons, behind the shooting death of a man at Greenland community in the Parish, on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Glenval Myrie, also of Greenland.

Reports by the police are that about 9:00 am, on Tuesday, Myrie was standing along a section of the Greenland main road, when men traveling on a motorcycle rode up to him and opened fire, hitting him multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Myrie who was found suffering from gunshot wounds was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Persons with information are being asked to contact the nearest police station, police emergency at 119, or the nearest police station.